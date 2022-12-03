BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 37,112 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,112 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

BWXT opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

