BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 38,685 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 118.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,523 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 49.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 171,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $52.84 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $141.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

