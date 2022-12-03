BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 12,931 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 23.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 110,285 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 286,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 66,702 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.68.

SNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.54) to GBX 1,530 ($18.30) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

