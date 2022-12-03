BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 75,037 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,037 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Natera worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Natera by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 570,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Natera by 189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 375,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 245,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natera Price Performance

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.