BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,041,000 after purchasing an additional 485,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 753,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

