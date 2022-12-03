BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 213.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 954,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

