BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERII has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 1.11. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

