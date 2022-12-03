BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 103,805 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.16% of Embraer worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Embraer by 17.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 111,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 20,967.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.08.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

