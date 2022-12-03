BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,259 Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $411,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 100.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NRP opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.