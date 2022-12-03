BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 6,733.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.73% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 861,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.