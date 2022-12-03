BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.71 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 108.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.62%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

