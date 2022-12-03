Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,520 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,355 shares of company stock worth $5,736,987 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

