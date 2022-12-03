BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.74 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 673.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Herc worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Herc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Herc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Herc by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $593,851.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares in the company, valued at $526,657,077.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,129. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $131.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $183.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

