BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 156.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

SBR stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.59. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

