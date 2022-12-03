ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.57

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.57 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
ModivCare Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ModivCare by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ModivCare by 28.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 66.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ModivCare (MODV)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.