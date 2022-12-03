ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.57

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.57 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $647.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.01 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ModivCare by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ModivCare by 28.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 66.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

