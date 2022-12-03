BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 25,414 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,280,000 after acquiring an additional 381,511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,914,000 after purchasing an additional 317,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,818,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,816,000 after purchasing an additional 223,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

