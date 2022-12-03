Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 471 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 11.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Toro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 28.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Toro by 362.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toro Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $112.06 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.