BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,695 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in California Water Service Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 40,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $178,989. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

