Citigroup Cuts BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 130

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from GBX 185 ($2.21) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 220 ($2.63) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded BT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.21) to GBX 155 ($1.85) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.89.

BT Group Stock Performance

BT Group stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

