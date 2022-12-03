Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Celanese by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $33,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $109.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

