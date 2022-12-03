VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.70% of VIA optronics worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in VIA optronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,417,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

VIAO stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.51. VIA optronics AG has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VIA optronics ( NYSE:VIAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.25 million for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on VIA optronics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

