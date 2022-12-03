The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKGFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC lowered The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,850.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $64.68.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.