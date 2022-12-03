G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $15.98

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.98, but opened at $16.80. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 701 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
G. Willi-Food International Trading Down 1.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $849.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.55.
G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.
G. Willi-Food International Company Profile
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.