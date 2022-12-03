Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,800 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

ORRF stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $289.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.