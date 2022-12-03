Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $160,000 Investment in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.6 %

About Chunghwa Telecom

Shares of CHT opened at $36.41 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.