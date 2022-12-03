Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $457.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

