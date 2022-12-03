Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,183,000 after acquiring an additional 136,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,362,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after buying an additional 620,505 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.