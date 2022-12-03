Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $156,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Raymond James by 768.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,275 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,206,000 after purchasing an additional 568,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Trading Up 1.5 %

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Raymond James stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

