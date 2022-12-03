675 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.