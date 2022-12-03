Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $152,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 151.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after buying an additional 104,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GATX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 30.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after buying an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 31.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 37,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.07. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39.

GATX Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $440,313. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

