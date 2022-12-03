Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.86

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TRC shares. TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $523.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
