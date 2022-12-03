Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.86

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRC shares. TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $523.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,881 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

