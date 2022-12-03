Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading 25% Higher

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 104,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 78,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

About Great Atlantic Resources

(Get Rating)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.