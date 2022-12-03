Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 13,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,579,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enovix Stock Up 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,031 shares in the company, valued at $33,614,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,844,875 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,778 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enovix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enovix by 113.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

