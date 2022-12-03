Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in November

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

