Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

