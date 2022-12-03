Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.42.
About Capital & Counties Properties PLC
