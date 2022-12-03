Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in November

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CANSF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Willow Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

