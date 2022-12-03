Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in November

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of CANSF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Willow Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.42.
About Willow Biosciences
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willow Biosciences (CANSF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.