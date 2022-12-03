Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in November

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYCBF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $2,043.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,899.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,051.42. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $1,783.55 and a 52 week high of $2,482.80.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

