Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Up 16.8% in November

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,442 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $4,442,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $348.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.04. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

