Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in November

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $5.55 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

