Susan Daimler Sells 4,375 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

