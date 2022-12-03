Louis W. Sullivan Sells 700 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

UTHR opened at $278.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $282.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.43.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.