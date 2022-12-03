BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BetterLife Pharma Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.13 on Friday. BetterLife Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.