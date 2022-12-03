KBR’s (KBR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 77.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in KBR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $3,172,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

