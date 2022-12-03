PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $67.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PVH opened at $72.93 on Friday. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.09.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.