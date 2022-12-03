PVH’s (PVH) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,784,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

