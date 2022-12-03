Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of VSCO opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
