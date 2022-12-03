Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of VSCO opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

