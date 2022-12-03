Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSCO. Barclays increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
VSCO stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
