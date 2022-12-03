PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PVH to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.35.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

