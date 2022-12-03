Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 321,212 shares.The stock last traded at $12.87 and had previously closed at $12.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.
Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $529.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
Featured Articles
