Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 321,212 shares.The stock last traded at $12.87 and had previously closed at $12.06.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

The stock has a market cap of $529.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 199.3% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 1,814,791 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,788,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,475,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 442.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 472,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 419,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

